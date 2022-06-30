Section 144 Imposed in Cyberabad Limits Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Ravindra imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the Cyberabad Commissionerate ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive meeting that will be held from July 2nd to 3rd.The prohibitory orders will be in force from 1st to 4th July 2022.

The orders were issued on Wednesday, prohibiting the gathering of more than five people to prevent riot or affray and maintain public peace.

Previously, the police had issued orders prohibiting the flying of drones or any kind of flying machines above a radius of 5 kms at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Gachibowli, the venue for the BJP’s meet.

The order is in force from 6 am on June 30 up to 6 pm on July 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and Home minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP functionaries will be present at the national executive meeting. Prime Minister Modi will be in the city for two days, July 2 and July 3 primarily to attend the National Executive meeting of the BJP that is going to take place at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Novotel hotel, Hitech city.

He will arrive on July 2 in the afternoon and was slated to stay at the Raj Bhavan. But considering the security issues and the national executive meeting happening at the HICC, he will also be staying at the Novotel hotel where the other senior BJP leaders would be put up.

On July 3 the Prime Minister will also address a public meeting at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad in the evening and stay overnight in Hyderabad. He will leave on July 4 morning to Bheemavaram the city and headquarters of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh

