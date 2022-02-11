SC/ST Atrocities Case Against D K Aruna's Daughter

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police registered a case against BJP leader DK Aruna's daughter DK Shruti Reddy under the SC&ST Prevention of Atrocities Act (POA) for allegedly using abusive language against the driver and employee of YSRCP leader PV Prasad's family on the orders of a local court.

As per details a dispute over a compound wall between YSRCP leader PV Prasad and BJP Leader DK Aruna’s daughter house had escalated she is said to have abused and M Eleesha Babu (42), a construction supervisor and driver of Jhansi Sureddi, wife of PV Prasad on the 16th of January.

Babu had alleged that PVP’s neighbours Shruti and Vinoda Kailas trespassed along with a few others and abused him and pushed the complainant and beat him with the help of their security guards. Shruti Reddy also threatened to kill him if he continued the civil work.

In Babu's petition and on-court direction, police registered a case under SC&ST (POA) Act, IPC sections 323, 336, 341, 384,448, 506.

