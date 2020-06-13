HYDERABAD: Saikumar, brother of deceased TV Journalist Manoj Kumar, who succumbed to the dreaded coronavirus, lodged a complaint at Chilkalguda police station on Saturday alleging that his brother died due to negligence of the authorities, doctors and health staff at Gandhi Hospital. He and his brother were infected with the virus and were admitted to Gandhi Hospital on June 3. In his complaint, he stated that his brother Manoj Kumar died on 7th June due to negligence of Gandhi Hospital's doctors, officials, and staff. He also sought an inquiry into the death of his brother and action against the Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Nodal officer, doctors and staff who treated him at Gandhi Hospital.

Earlier, a video recorded by the brother of the deceased, Sai Kumar, in the same hospital, went viral. In the six-minute video, which was recorded on the same day his brother died, Saikumar gave a detailed account of the conditions inside the hospital. He alleged that the hospital management was unresponsive and delayed treatment in crucial hours.

Meanwhile, Telangana has reported 4,484 COVID-19 cases. Out of them, active cases are 2,032. A total of 2,278 patients have been cured and discharged so far in the state. The death toll remained at 174.