SCR Special Trains Between Rameshwaram and Secunderabad, Check Dates

Special trains have been allotted between Secunderabad-Rameshwaram-Secunderabad via Guntur division under Guntur Railway Division of the South Central Railway. This was informed by the Railway Division Senior DCM Narendra Varma said on Thursday. These trains will run on specific dates as mentioned below:

Secunderabad-Rameshwaram (Train no-07685) special train will run on these dates: March 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19, 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28 and July 5, 12, 19, 26.

Rameshwaram-Secunderabad (Train no-07686) special train will run on March 24, 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28, May 5, 12, 29, 26 and June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21, 28. Said to be running on dates.

South Central Railway officials have announced that a temporary additional AC chair car coach will be added to the Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express train as part of measures to reduce the passenger waiting list time.

The Guntur-Visakhapatnam (Train nos-17239/17240) train will run from April 19 to April 2 with an additional AC coach, officials said.

