SCR Running Special Train From Secunderabad to Tirupati to Clear Independence Day Rush

In order to clear the extra rush, the South Central Railway is going to run two special trains between Tirupati and Secunderabad in view of Independence Day.

Train No: 07481 starts from Tirupati at 21.10 on August 14 and arrives at Secunderabad at 9.30. Another train number 07482 which runs from Secunderabad to Tirupati departs at the temple town at 16.15 on August 15 and arrives at Tirupati at 5.20.

Train no.07411/07412, Secunderabad to Tirupati to Secunderabad - 2 services.

These special trians will stop at Renigunta, Kadapa, Yerraguntla, Tadipatri, Guntakal, Mantralayam, Raichur, Tandur, Vikarabad, Lingampalli and Begumpet station in both directions.