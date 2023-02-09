SCR to Run Special Trains Between Secunderabad and Tirupati

To clear the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway has decided to run special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati.

The special train (07489) will depart Secunderabad at 8:10 pm on February 10, 2023 and the other train (07490) will depart Tirupati at 4:35 pm on February 12, 2023.

The trains will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Ghooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

Also Read: Sangareddy: Fire Accident In Lee Pharma Ltd, Two Workers Injured