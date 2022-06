SCR to Run Special Trains Between Kakinada and Hyderabad, Check Schedule

HYDERABAD: To clear passenger rush the South Central Railway (SCR) has taken a decision to run special trains between Kakinada and Hyderabad and also between Hyderabad and Jaipur.

The train which runs between Hyderabad to Kakinada will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda and Secunderabad stations.

Here is the list of special trains run between Hyderabad and Kakinada.

Also Read: Tirupati: CM YS Jagan to Inaugurate Vakulamatha Temple Tomorrow