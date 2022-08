SCR Restores Train Services: Check Routes

The South Central Railway has announced the restoration of two weekly express trains. The trains restored are Shalimar-Chennai Central- Shalimar Weekly Express and Tatanagar- Yesvatpur- Tatanagar Weekly Express.

(Train No. 22825/22826) Shalimar - Chennai Central-Shalimar Weekly Express will stop at Santragachi, Kharagpur, Jaleswar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Rd, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Rd, Brahmapur, Palasa, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam. Samalkot, Rajahmundry. Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Nayudupet and Sullurupet stations in both the directions.

(Train No. 18111/18112) Tatanagar - Yesvantpur - Tatanagar Weekly Express will stop at Chakradharpur, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh Rd, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Chittapur, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam Rd, Adoni, Bellari, Challakere, Chitradurga, Birur, Kadur, Arsikere, Tumakuru and Chikka Banavara stations in both the directions.

