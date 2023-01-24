HYDERABAD: The Indian Railways is likely to introduce three more Vande Bharat trains from the state of Telangana to different destinations. As per reports the routes being considered for the new services are from Kacheguda station to Bengaluru in Karnataka, Secunderabad station to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, and one train more from Secunderabad to Pune in Maharashtra.



The Indian railways launched South India's first Vande Bharat Express train on the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysure route in November this year. The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, which was launched recently on Sankranti date was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been running with 100 percent occupancy since its launch, officials said.

As per sources, the railway divisions of the South Central Railway have been asked to upgrade the infrastructure of at least one of their coaching depots in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada divisions for the maintenance of Vande Bharat trains for these destinations.

The Indian Railways plans to run 75 Vande Bharat trains by the end of this year and 400 over the next three years. As of now, Vande Bharat trains have been introduced on various routes, including Nagpur-Bilaspur, Delhi-Varanasi, Gandhinagar-Mumbai, and Chennai-Mysuru. (Inputs from PTI)

