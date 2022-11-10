SCR Announces Sabarimala Special Trains for Ayyappa Devotees

Hyderabad: South Central Railways on Thursday announced Sabarimala Special Trains for Ayyappa devotees. Thes special trains will run from Secunderabad, Vijayawada and Tirupati to Sabarimala.

Secunderabad to Kottayam:

The services of special train no. 07117 for the Sabarimala pilgrims will be available from Secunderabad to Kottayam on November 20, 27, December 4, 11, 18 and 25 as well as on January 1, 8 and 15, 2023. The train will leave Secunderabad at 5 pm on Sunday and reach Kottayam at 9 pm on Monday.

Kottayam to Secunderabad:

Similarly, the services of special train no. 07118 will be available from Kottayam to Secunderabad on November 22, 29, December 6, 13, 20 and 27 as well as on January 3, 10 and 17, 2023. The train will leave Kottayam at 11.20 pm on Tuesday and reach Secunderabad at 1 am on Wednesday.

