Scindia-KCR Meeting Highlights

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has assured that the centre would extend support for the expansion of Rajiv Gandhi International airport in Shamshabad. He further added that metro rail connectivity will also be provided to the Rajiv Gandhi International airport. He stated that the centre would help for the development of six airports proposed at different places in Telangana.

On Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's invitation, Jyotiraditya Scindia met KCR at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday. In the meeting, KCR urged the minister for support towards the development of airports proposed in Telangana as Hyderabad emerged out as a hub in the Business, IT, Health, and Tourism sectors.

The Union Minister also said that measures would be taken for initiating ATR operations at Mamunur airport in Warangal. He further asserted that technical clearance will be issued for the proposed airport at Jakranpally in Nizamabad district. KCR promised that he would examine the facilities for the landing and take off small aircraft at Peddapalli, Kothagudem, and Devarakadra.

Ministers KTR, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Mahmood Ali, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, government's chief advisor Rajiv Sharma and others were present.

It is all known knowledge that the Airports Authority of India AAI, in its report, said that Mamnoor, Adilabad, and Jakranpally are ideal for the full-fledged airport while Basantnagar, Devarkadra, and Bhadradri Kothagudem are not.