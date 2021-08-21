Schools Reopening: Will Parents Send Children to School? Survey Results Will Shock You

Telangana Schools to Reopen: The Telangana government wants to reopen schools on September 1st. Initially, classes will be held in schools for children in grades 8 through 10, with plans to conduct online sessions for students in grades 1 through 7.

Schools that were closed due to the coronavirus are getting ready to reopen. In several other states, school bells will soon sound. However, due to the pandemic situation, the parents of the children are anxious. They can't decide whether to send their children to school or not. Some parents believe that governments should take all steps to keep schools running smoothly. In this context, a survey found some surprising findings. Only 55% of parents in Telangana are now willing to send their children to school.

According to the survey, when the corona effect fades, the number of parents who opt to send their children to school is growing, while others remain hesitant. Statistics from throughout the country were also disclosed by the study. In June, 76 per cent of parents said their children did not want to go to school, down from 48 per cent in July. According to the study, the percentage was 44% as of August.

If 42% of Telangana parents are opposed to the opening of schools today, 55% are now in favour. A further 3% were undecided. 8.8% of those who wish to start school said they want to do it after August 15th. 23% would like to begin on September 1st. Another 24 per cent indicated that offline classes should be held even after 15 September. Another 3% stated they couldn't say anything.

A total of 10,000 people responded to the survey, which provided a lot of information (2,077 from Telangana). For this study, 40,000 individuals were surveyed. When schools reopen, parents are encouraged to pay close attention to the authorities. Eighty-three per cent of parents of kids believe that schools should establish vaccination centres and vaccinate teachers and staff. Antigen testing should be done quickly for everyone, according to 67% of respondents.

The government, on the other hand, expects that Telangana schools will reopen on September 1. It plans to begin classes at schools for students in grades 8 through 10, as well as to conduct online classes for students in grades 1 through 7. While Andhra Pradesh was the first state to open schools, additional states throughout the country are following suit.