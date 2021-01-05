Telangana May Reopen Schools, Colleges After Sankranti Holidays

Members of the Telangana Parents' Association met Telangana State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Saturday to discuss the reopening of schools. The members urged the Minister to reopen the schools after Sankranti. Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the state government is planning to re-open the junior colleges after Sankranti and will run for a period of 120 days. Another news is that the schools for class 1 to class 5 will remain closed for this academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All the educational institutions from primary schools to universities and coaching centres have been shut owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Telangana Government is taking all the measures to tackle the infectious Novel Coronavirus.

Several states have already reopened schools in 2021. Odisha has decided to reopen schools for classes 10 and 12 from January 8.

schools for students studying in classes 9 to 12 reopened in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday. According to the officials, a total of 62 teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 before resuming duties.