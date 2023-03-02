Schocking Facts in Sathwik's Suicide Letter

Sathwik, a first year intermediate student, who died by suicide at Sri Chaitanya College on Tuesday night, left a suicide note stating that he took the extreme step as he was harassed by the college authorities.

In the suicide note, Satwik stated,” Amma, Nanna, I am sorry for doing this. I don’t mean to hurt you. I could not bear the harassment by Krishna Reddy, Acharyam Shobhan and Naresh. These people are making hell for students in the hostel. I took this decision as I could not bear their harassment. Mom, Dad I love you, Miss you friends.”

Meanwhile, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the suicide of a student named Sathvik at Sri Chaitanya College located in Narsingi. As per reports, the Education Minister has directed TS Intermediate Board Secretary Naveen Mittal to take stringent action against those responsible for the tragic incident.

Satwik's parents have filed a complaint with the Narsingi police against the Sri Chaitanya college management and the names of college Vice Principal Krishna Reddy, Acharya, and warden Naresh were also mentioned as those responsible for their son’s death. The police have registered a case under Section 305 for abetment of suicide. Meanwhile, the management has shut down the college and hostel and declared indefinite holidays.

Also Read: Jeedimetla Fire Accident: Two Killed In Chemical Reactor Blast In Pharma Company