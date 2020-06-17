NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Telangana High Court’s order, calling for COVID-19 tests on all the dead bodies. The apex court said that the order by the Telangana High Court was ‘premature.’

The case was heard by a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice J Ashok Bhushan. The apex court while granting stay on the HC order, issued notices to all the parties concerned and listed the matter for hearing after two weeks.

The Telangana government had stopped conducting COVID-19 tests on the bodies of all the dead in the state from May 20. While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on this matter, the Telangana High Court had directed the state government that COVID-19 tests should be conducted on all the dead bodies.

During a subsequent hearing on June 8, the High Court was informed by the Advocate General (AG) that the state government had approached the Supreme Court challenging its order.

The High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy said, “Since the directions have not been stayed by the Supreme Court, the state government should carry out the directions.”

The High court had warned that action would be taken under contempt of court against the chief secretary of the medical and Health department and director of public health and family welfare If the government persists with its own line on not following the orders of the court.