SC To Hear AP's Challenge Against HC Stay On Govt Order Restricting Public Meetings On Roadsides

The Supreme Court will hear the petition today filed by the State of Andhra Pradesh challenging the High Court order staying the Govt Order which restricted public meetings on roadsides.

The subject matter of the dispute is GO No.1 issued by the State Government to restrict public meetings, after 11 people lost their lives in two stampedes during public meetings addressed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising Justices Battu Devanand and V.R.K Krupa Sagar, stayed operation of the G.O. till January 23.

Challenging the High Court order, the State filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court contending that a regulatory measure was needed so as to avoid loss of lives in stampede-like events.

