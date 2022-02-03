SC Collegium Elevates 12 Advocates to Telangana High Court Judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the appointment of 12 counsel and judicial officials to the Telangana High Court. The Collegium approved the request to appoint seven lawyers and five judicial officials as judges during its meeting on Tuesday. Four of them are female.

Kasoju Surendhar alias K. Surender, Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Surepalli Nanda, Mummineni Sudheer Kumar, Juvvadi Sridevi alias Kuchadi Sridevi, Mirza Safiullah Baig, and Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat will be appointed as judges. The judicial officials who will be promoted are G. Anupama Chakravarthy, M.G. Priyadarshini, Sambasivarao Naidu, A. Santosh Reddy, and Dr. D. Nagarajun. The Telangana High Court now has 30 judges, including Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

The bench strength of the Telangana High Court, which has nearly 2.3 lakh outstanding petitions, expanded from 24 to 42 justices in June 2021. In October last year, the President of India selected seven judges, four of them were women. The names of the seven judges were presented to the Supreme Court under judicial quota by the Collegium of Telangana High Court in 2020. In August 2021, the Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, granted its approval and transmitted the names to the Union cabinet.