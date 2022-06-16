Sarpanch Consumed Pesticide Over Land Dispute In Karimnagar

Sarpanch of Rangapur of Huzurabad Mandal made a suicide attempt on Thursday. He consumed pesticide after a dispute over the sale of the land. He consumed pesticide at the place of the disputed land. Locals who have seen him shifted him to a government hospital in Huzurabad. Later he was shifted to a private hospital in Jammikunta.

According to villagers, a total of 85 guntas of land was allocated for the construction of a Padmashali community hall near the Huzurabad-Jammikunta main road. Later, the community people sold the said land to Kiran Prasad who started the construction of a compound wall on the land. The gram panchayat staff on Wednesday demolished the wall stating that the land was for the construction of Padmashali Community Hall. A complaint was lodged in the police station by the panchayat secretary.

Sarpanch Karunakar went to the disputed spot on Thursday morning and asked the elder members of the Padmashali community to come to the place to discuss the issue. They didn't come to the spot and further blamed Karunakar for creating issues on the land. The sarpanch was hurt by the allegations made by the elderly people and attempted suicide by consuming pesticide. He was immediately shifted to the hospital and the condition of the sarpanch is said to be stable.

