Saroornagar Honour Killing: 2 Accused Arrested in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Saroornagar sleuths arrested two accused Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed in connection with the case of killing Billipuram Nagaraju for marrying the prime accused's sister Syed Ashrin Sultana.Billipuram Nagaraju was bludgeoned to death in Saroornagar on Wednesday night.

The police said that the accused in the case obstructed the couple on the bike while they were returning to their home. later, the assailants hit the victim with an iron rod repeatedly on his head and fled from the scene after confirming that he was dead.

According to the police, Syed Mobin Ahmed, the prime accused in the case developed a grudge against Nagaraju for having a relationship with his sister. Ashrin left her home on January 30 and got married at Arya Samaj, Lal Darvaja on January 31 as per Hindu rituals.

The accused have been charged under IPC Section 302 and section 3(2)(V) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes ( Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police seized the weapons used in the crime and presented the accused in front of a local court.

Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Ramarao thanked the Rachakonda police for their swift action.

"Please make sure they are given the harshest of punishments possible as per IPC @mahmoodalitrs Ji and @TelanganaDGP Garu Thanks to @RachakondaCop for your swift action (sic), " KTR tweeted.

