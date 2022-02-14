Sarojini Naidu Memorial Plaque With Her Poem Installed on Hussain Saagar

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of the 143rd birth anniversary of India's Nightingale, Sarojini Naidu, a memorial plaque with her poem 'The Hussain Saagar' was placed in Tank Bund on Sunday. Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD), announced the same on Twitter on Sunday, further enhancing the tourist destination. Kumar had hinted about the likely instalment more than a month ago when he responded to a Twitter user's request about it.

Asif Ali Khan, a Twitter user, uploaded the poem by Naidu, in which she describes the lake as a "living image of her soul," along with a request that it be inscribed on a plaque and placed at the city's Tank Bund, a popular tourist site. At the user's request, Kumar said, "Will absolutely check into and do the necessary." The poem was inspired and captivated by the beauty of the lake and is an excerpt from her book 'The Bird Of Time,' released in 1912. The beautiful silvery water curtains that formed at the outflow gate when excess flood water poured into the stream below, which has now apparently become a municipal gutter, were an inspiration to her.