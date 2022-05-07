Sarkaru Vari Pata Pre-release Event on May 7: Traffic Curbs in Yusufguda Area of Hyderabad

The Hyderabad traffic police announced traffic diversions in the city for the pre-release event of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The pre-release event of the Mahesh Babu-starrer film will be held on May 7 (Saturday ) evening at the 1st TSSP Battalion Ground in Yousufguda.

Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Traffic AV Ranganath said in a statement that in view of the pre-release event, there will be traffic curbs between 5 pm and 11 pm on this route. He said all the attendees must carry passes with holograms issued by the organisers to the event.

Areas with traffic diversions:

Buses and heavy vehicles coming from Maitrivanam are not allowed towards Yusufguda check post. The incoming traffic will be diverted at Savera Function Hall towards Krishnakanth Park-Kalyan Nagar and Satyasai Nigamagamam-Kamalapuri Colony-Krishnanagar-Jubilee Hills.

Vehicular traffic coming from Jubilee Hills will not be allowed towards the Yusufguda check post as it will be diverted towards Satyasai Nigamagamam in Srinagar Colony.

Vehicles can be parked in these places:

Car parking facility at Mahmood Function Palace only. The functional hall has space for 70 cars.

Two and four wheeler parking available in the ground opposite to Savera Function Hall. It can accommodate 200 cars and 700 two-wheelers

Approximately 200 two-wheelers can be parked at Yusufguda Government School.

Two wheeler parking facility available at Yusufguda Metro Station. It has a capacity of 500 bikes.

Commuters, please make note of the following traffic restrictions and diversions in connection with the Pre-Release Event of Telugu Movie SARKARU VAARI PAATA at Battalion Grounds, Yousufguda today i.e., on 07.05.2022 at 1800 hours till 2300 hours.@JtCPTrfHyd pic.twitter.com/9qO7KEOemD — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) May 7, 2022

