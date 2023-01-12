Sankranti Gift: Narendra Modi to Virtually Flag off Vande Bharat Express on January 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the semi-high speed train Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad Railway Station on January 15 as a gift to the Telugu people on the occasion of Sankranti.

The Prime Minister will flag off the train at 10.00 AM.

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy will be physically present at Secunderabad Railway Station at Platform No 10 from where the train will depart.

The Vande Bharat Train will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in approximately eight hours.

The intermediate stops envisaged for the train include Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry.

Vande Bharat Express is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH. It can pick up a speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds, and a maximum speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour.

