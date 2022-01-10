Sankranthi Effect: Platform Ticket Prices Hiked, Check Revised Prices

The South Central Railway has announced a temporary hike in the platform ticket rates expecting an influx of train passengers as well as accompanying non-travellers at Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Lingampalli, Begumpet, and other railway stations across the city during the Sankranti season. The revised charges will be enforced until January 20 in order to cap the flow of public onto the platforms. All safety measures of COVID 19 will be followed.

The platform ticket prices have been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 50 in the Secunderabad station while Rs 20 at Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Lingampalli, Kazipet, Mahbubabad, Ramagundam, Manchiryal, Bhadrachalam Road, Vikarabad, Tandur, Bidar, Parli Vaijnath, and Begumpet stations.