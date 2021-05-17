Sanitation Drive At Gandhi Hospital To Make Space For COVID Patients Attendants

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up a major sanitation exercise at the Gandhi Hospital where Covid patients are getting treated.

GHMC has decided to provide a clean and healthy ambience for family members and attendants of Covid-19 patients admitted to the Hospital.

Along with the sanitation work in the hospital, illumination works were taken up, electric poles in the hospital premises were repaired and hundreds of saplings were planted in the premises.

The massive sanitation drive mainly focused on clearing up the several land parcels within the hospital premises that have been lying neglected for years and turned into dumping grounds.

A GHMC official said, “As patient attendants are not allowed inside Covid wards, a clean premise was the need of the hour in the Gandhi Hospital."

Around 50 sanitary workers were engaged for a week and as a result, 504 metric tonnes of waster was collected and sent to Jawaharnagar MSW plant and Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda C&D plants.