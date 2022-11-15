SANGAREDDY: A man was severely burnt after a spark fell on the firecrackers placed in an auto during celebrations over the opening of eight new medical colleges in the State of Telangana on Tuesday.

As per reports, the celebration was held by the ruling TRS workers in the Sangareddy district. The ruling TRS party workers conducted a bike rally and also burst crackers. A spark that flew by fell into an auto laden with firecrackers. There was a loud explosion and the man who was sitting in the auto or close by caught fire and jumped out with flames engulfing him all over. Onlookers rushed to douse out the fire as shown in the video shared on Twitter.

A tragic incident took place in #Sangareddy TRS workers celebrated the opening of the new medical college, took out bike rally, bursted crackers which accidentally fell on an auto critically injuring its driver & other public. #Telangana #AarogyaTelangana pic.twitter.com/VQjNTrYWQo — Nageshwar Rao (@itsmeKNR) November 15, 2022

As per reports in Sakshi, a few people were also injured in the accident, and the condition of the man was said to be critical after he sustained 90 percent burns. He was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby for treatment. Former MLA and Handloom Development Corporation Chairman Chinta Prabhakar had a narrow escape with minor injuries. A bike was also gutted in the firecracker explosion.

#Triggerwarning :#TRS workers celebrations on bike rally, turns #tragic, on the occasion of opening of the new Medical college in #Sangareddy.

During bursting #crackers, a cracker was accidentally fell on the auto loaded #firecrackers, the driver critically injured.#Telangana pic.twitter.com/jQ89dDcoQk — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 15, 2022

Further details are awaited...

Also Read: CM KCR to e-Inaugurate 8 Newly-established Govt Medical Colleges on Tuesday