HYDERABAD: Sangareddy municipality councillor has died due to COVID-19 at state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. She is the first public representative to succumb to the virus in the state.

On June 30, she was admitted to state-run Chest Hospital in Hyderabad with suspected symptoms of COVID-19.

She tested positive on July 3. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital where she succumbed in the early hours of Monday.

Her son is also reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Her 14 family members are kept in isolation.

Sangareddy has the second largest number of COVID-19 patients after Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in Telangana.

Meanwhile, a tehsildar and his wife had tested positive in Sangareddy town with officials trying to trace their contacts.

State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and three MLAs of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) tested positive last month. Ali has recovered and was discharged from hospital last week.

Telangana's cases rose to 23,902 on Sunday with 1,590 new cases, as the toll rose to 295 in the state. Sangareddy reported 19 new cases.