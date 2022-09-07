Sangareddy: Former Student of IIT-Hyderabad Jumps to Death, Reason Unknown

Hyderabad: A former student of IIT-Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, police said. The 23-year-old student allegedly jumped from the terrace of the lodge in Sangareddy town near the institute where he was staying temporarily.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday. He had completed BTech from the premier institute three months ago and was staying in the lodge nearby.

The deceased has been identified as Megh Kapoor, who was a native of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city.

“He went to the roof of the hotel for unknown reasons and jumped. He was declared dead at a local hospital. We have informed his parents,” a police official said.

It is immediately not clear what was the motive for his extreme step. Police are awaiting the arrival of his parents. A case under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) has been registered following a complaint registered by the lodge staff.

Recently, a second-year MTech student from the premier institute died of a suspected suicide in the institute campus. Police had said on August 31, a 25-year-old MTech student allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in his room in the institute.



If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726