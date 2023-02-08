Sangareddy: Two workers were injured in a fire accident that took place in Lee Pharma Ltd at Gaddapotharam Industrial Estate in Jinnaram Mandal in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

As per details, a massive fire broke out at the company's production area when they were unloading solvents. The material caught fire due to spark and huge flames engulfed the place. There were around 15 workers at that place and all the employees ran out in fear. The two workers who were said to be severely injured in the accident were immediately rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

There are said to be around 500 people working in Lee Pharma which is located in the industrial estate where more than 200 small companies are located.

Meanwhile, locals and workers are trying to control the fire which spread across the factory. Fire tenders from Patancheru and Jeedimetla have been rushed to the place to douse the fire. As of now firefighting measures were still on and further details are awaited.

Also Read: What's The Hurry? SC on Telangana Govt Plea on TRS MLA Poaching Case