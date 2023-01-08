SANGAREDDY: Three workers were killed in a fire accident reported in the Mylan Laboratories limited in Patancheru Mandal in Sanga Reddy district of Telangana on Sunday afternoon.

As per reports, the fire accident took place at the Pharma unit at the Gaddapotharam, Kazipally Industrial Area at Bollarum in the District. Bollaram CI Surender Reddy revealed that the fire occurred when a flash fire was caused by static energy while solvent was being transferred to another drum inside the warehouse of the industry.

Paritosh Mehta (40) from West Bengal, Ranjit Kumar (27) from Bihar, and Lokeshwara Rao suffered serious injuries and died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

This is a developing story further details are awaited...