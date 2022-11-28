Sanction Mega Powerloom Cluster in Siricilla: KTR to PM Modi

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who mentioned about a Telangana weaver who sent him a G20 logo woven with his own hands, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has said the best return gift to weavers of Siricilla will be sanctioning a mega power loom cluster in the upcoming Union Budget 2023.

"Dear @narendramodi Ji, The best return gift to my weaver brothers & sisters in Siricilla will be to sanction a Mega Powerloom cluster in Union Budget, 2023 and making GST Zero on handloom products. Hope you will oblige," the Minister, who is also TRS Working President tweeted on Sunday night.

In his 95th Mann ki Baat broadcast, Modi hailed a "unique gift" from a weaver from Telangana, Hariprasad, who sent the PM a G20 logo woven by him.

