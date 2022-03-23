San Jose: KTR Urges Indian Diaspora to Become Part of Telangana's Growth Story

IT and Industries Minister KTR attended the Indian American Diaspora Meet & Greet program in San Jose, USA on Wednesday. During the program, KTR launched the ‘Mana Ooru - Mana Badi’ portal. He appealed to the diaspora to become a part of the Mana Ooru - Mana Badi initiative by contributing through the portal ( https://manaoorumanabadinri.telangana.gov.in ).

The Telangana Minister stated that the government is upgrading the educational infrastructure on a massive scale in the State. “Come, become a part of Telangana’s Government’s novel initiative to strengthen the education sector in the State,” he appealed.

Under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme, the Telangana Government is developing 26,000 government schools across the State with a budget of over Rs.7,200 Crores.

Live: Speaking at the Indian American Diaspora Meet & Greet program in San Jose, USA https://t.co/HbLpY1Ocod — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 23, 2022

While addressing the Indian diaspora, KTR said, “Seven years ago, right here, in this same room, I had introduced the newborn state of Telangana. Today, I feel happy and proud to introduce ‘Triumphant Telangana’ to you all.” He also highlighted the development that took place in Telangana State since its formation in 2014.

Briefing the growth story of India’s new state, KTR stated that when the state was formed, Telangana’s per capita income was one lakh twenty-four thousand rupees. And, today it rose by 130% and reached two lakh seventy-eight thousand rupees in a span of seven years. He added that GSDP which was 4.9 lakh crore rupees in 2014 has now risen to 11.54 lakh crore rupees.

“India has 28 states. Telangana is the 11th largest state geographically and 12th largest as per population. But according to the Reserve Bank of India, Telangana today has emerged as the 4th largest contributor to India’s economic growth. Today, Telangana supports the backward states in the country and continues to grow at a breakneck speed,” KTR said.

He requested the diaspora to come forward and invest in Telangana. He explained about the IT Ecosystem developed in Hyderabad. He also highlighted the Growth In Dispersion (GRID) policy and stated that the Telangana Govt. is developing IT infrastructure in the north and eastern parts of the city. KTR also stated that the Telangana Government is promoting IT in Tier 2 cities to reduce the burden on Hyderabad city.

He also highlighted the TS-iPASS policy and stated that the Telangana Govt is providing approvals within 15 days. “We have given out more than 19,000 clearances and raised more than Rs 2.3 lakh crore investment and created more than 1.6 million direct job potential in the region through TS-iPASS until now,” he said.

KTR mentioned how Telangana Govt resolved the long-pending power supply issue in the State. He highlighted that the installed power capacity had doubled in the past seven years. He added that 15% of the power comes from renewable sources and Telangana is an environmentally conscious state. He also said 24/7 free power is being given to farmers, while the uninterrupted quality power is being supplied to the industries. Very few states in India can claim something like this, he said.

Every single household in Telangana today has a portable drinking water connection. This is the result of the visionary leadership of CM KCR. KTR highlighted that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was constructed within record time and is providing water for irrigation for lakhs of acres in the state. We have surpassed Punjab in crop production. We are the granary of India, he said.

On the health care front, Telangana had only three medical colleges. But in the last seven years, Telangana Govt has set up 10 new medical colleges in the State taking the number up to 13. He also stated that 20 more medical colleges will be set up soon.