Sammakka Sarakka Jatara 2022: Telangana CM KCR Offers Prayers At Medaram Today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao visited Medaram today and offered prayers to the tribal deities. He reached Medaram by a special helicopter at around 12 PM. He will return to Hyderabad by 4 PM.

The four-day Medaram Jatara has started on Wednesday in the Medaram village of Mulugu district. More than 1.25 crore people are expected to visit the jatara. The event is celebrated for four days and will end on February 19. Sammakka Sarakka jatara will take place once in two years and the Telangana state government has spent around Rs 364 crore in the arrangements for the fair.

The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has sanctioned Rs 2.26 crore for Medaram Jatara. The Mulugu district administration and the police have arranged for drinking water, sanitation, parking grounds, traffic diversions, etc., More than 9,000 policemen have been deployed to ensure law and order and security for VVIP guests.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy also visited Medaram today and offered prayers to Sammakka and Sarakka.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at Medaram on Thursday said that, "Nearly 75 lakh devotees have visited the Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka shrine before Sarakka was installed on the Gadde this year."

He further stated that, "In the last biennial jatara, the number of devotees who visited the shrine before Sarraka’s arrival at the Gadde was 50 lakhs, but this year, the figure is close to 75 lakhs devotees."

