By Shyamala Tulasi

Bhavana Reddy Banala,21, a graduate of Osmania University bagged a 40 lakh per annum job offer from Amazon London. Hailing from a small village called Edulla Bayyram near Manuguru town, she was able to land her dream job.

Reportedly, she has been selected as a business analyst for Amazon, London. She got the job by attending online exams and interviews.

In a Conversation with Sakshi Post, Bhavana said “It is my dream to get a job in a big company, and I never imagined it would be this big.”

Talking about how she got the job “I have attempted many online exams and interviews, I got rejected three times and finally in my fourth attempt, I got selected.”

“No matter where you have come from or which University you studied, or even how good your marks are in your academics. The only thing that matters is your talent and skills, if you have enough skills, then you can get whatever you want” she added.

