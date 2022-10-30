Sakshi Telugu NRI Of The Year Award 2021 Presented To Ravi Puli

Ravi Puli founder and CEO of International Solutions Group in Washington, USA, was bestowed with the Sakshi Telugu NRI of the Year Award 2021 for excellence in charitable services in his hometown in Warangal district as part of the Sakshi Excellence awards presentation ceremony held on October 21. Sakshi a leading news channel and publication in the Telugu state organized the Sakshi Excellence Awards 2021 to recognize distinction in all walks of life.

Ravi who hailed from a poor family and knew the hardships of getting educated has set up two volunteer organizations that are providing guidance and mentorship for students who intend to become entrepreneurs without waiting for jobs in the Telugu states. Ravi also helped bring back Telugu people home who were stranded in the US during the COVID period. Not the one to forget his humble roots and his school, Ravi personally appointed six teachers in Katapur Government School from where he hailed.

Not to forget his roots, Ravi Puli has also set up cell phone towers and communication facilities at his own expense for employees to enable them to work from home He has also supported Telugu students who came to America in different areas apart from immigration. He also set up an organization called India Solidarity Mission and helped Telugu people who were stranded in America and sent them back home to India in special flights. He was presented the President Voluntary Award for his yeomen services by President Biden himself.