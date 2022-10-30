The Sakshi Media Group felicitated K Leela Laxma Reddy with Excellence in Environment Conservation - NGO Award as part of its eighth edition of Excellence awards conducted in an event held on October 21 this year. Sakshi a leading news channel and publication in the Telugu state organized the Sakshi Excellence Awards 2021 to recognize distinction in all walks of life.

The Council for Green Revolution was started by a group of nature lovers who established this organization in 2010 out of their love for Mother Earth. Ever since its inception, the organization has conducted tree plantations across the state involving students and children as they are future citizens.

They had undertaken a mammoth plantation drive where more than ten lakh saplings were planted by two lakh students in one day in Medak district, which is considered their biggest undertaking. They have covered 12,485 villages in 14 districts across the two Telugu states. About 9 lakh students from 3,500 schools have participated in the Council for Green Revolution programmes. Not just planting trees the Council has also taken up the responsibility for their protection.