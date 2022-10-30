Sakshi Excellence Awards 2021: Dr Kurela Vithalacharya Wins Special Jury Award in Education

A lifelong student who faced many difficulties in not being able to buy books as a child has now set up a library with two lakh books. He is Dr. Kurela Vithalacharya, a famous literary scholar and writer. Born on July 9, 1938 in Neernemula village of Ramannapet mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district. During his childhood, Vithalacharya struggled a lot to study. He would ask their friends to get books and read them all night and return them in the morning as he could not afford to buy books. It was then that he developed an inexhaustible relationship with books. Then, he decided to set up a library for students like him. He started collecting books from that day.

After his retirement in 2014, he established a library named Acharya Kurela Grandhalayam in Vellanki village with about 5000 books. Currently this library has more than 2 lakh books. He is the author of 22 books. In recognition of Vithalacharya's literary service, the government honoured him with the Dasharathi Award in 2019. Potti Sriramulu Telugu University conferred the distinguished award. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Vithalacharya's efforts for the establishment of the library in Mann ki baat. PM praised him that age is not a barrier to make dreams come true and if you persevere you can achieve anything. Sakshi Media Group is honouring eminent literary scholar and author Dr. Kurella Vithalacharya with a special recognition award.

Also Read: Jattu Trust Wins Sakshi Excellence Awards 2021 For Natural Farming