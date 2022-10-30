The Sakshi Media Group felicitated Radha TMT Director Akshat Sharaf with the Business Person of the Year Large Scale Award as part of its eighth edition of Excellence awards conducted in an event held on October 21 this year. Sakshi a leading news channel and publication in the Telugu state organized the Sakshi Excellence Awards 2021 to recognize distinction in all walks of life.

Radha TMT has a fifty-year legacy and was formed by Sri Radheshyam Ji Saraf in the 1960s. The mantle was passed on to his sons, Sunil Saraf and Suman Saraf. Akshat Sharaf is the third-generation entrepreneur in the family.

Today, the conglomerate is a leading manufacturer of high-quality infrastructural steel products catering to the growing markets of India. It caters to South India's infrastructural demand for quality steel through its advanced plants, situated at Shankarampet, Chegunta village in Medak district in the State of Telangana.

Apart from running its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit, the company is also socially responsible and is improving the living standards of the people of the villages of Shankarampet and Chinna Shankarampet. Radha TMT Group supports various activities including developing infrastructure for schools, government offices, hospitals, etc. Radha TMT has planted trees to protect the environment and has deployed state-of-the-art German Technology in its manufacturing unit to ensure pollution-free air, water, and soil.