Paladugu Gyaneshwar was conferred with the Young Achiever of the Year Award 2021 for Environment Conservation - Individual category, at the Sakshi Excellence Awards 2021 ceremony held on October 21. Sakshi a leading news channel and publication in the Telugu state organized the Excellence Awards 2021 to recognize distinction in all walks of life.

Save Environment- Beat Plastic Pollution is the motto of Paladugu Gyaneshwar who has made it his motto to conserve the environment. Hailing from Muktapur village at Nagilgidda Mandal in Sangareddy district of Telangana, Gyaneshwar who holds an MSc in Zoology has been striving to protect the environment and the trees in his village where the green cover was rapidly depleting. He has been vociferously fighting against those axing trees and the prevent the usage of plastic. He has made it his mission to educate students and people about the importance of environmental conservation and the negative impact of the use of plastic. He has created a Green Brigade with children and is making them plant trees across the region. He has the credit of translocating a huge peepul tree that was axed in his village. With the help of a crane, he shifted it to another place and planted it there. He tended to the tree for more than three months and revived it.

He has been embarking on padayatras, cycle yatras, and conducting Deekshas for the conservation of the environment and is considered a young achiever in this segment.