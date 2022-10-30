The Sakshi Media Group presented Sakshi Excellence Award for Excellence in Education sector as part of its eighth edition of Excellence awards conducted in an event held on October 21 this year. Sakshi a leading news channel and publication in the Telugu state organized the Sakshi Excellence Awards 2021 to recognize distinction in all walks of life.

Businessman and Margam Foundation chief Thimmayyagariagri Subhash Reddy, a native of Bibipet, constructed the Zilla Parishad high school building using his own funds in memory of his parents. He spent nearly Rs 6 crore on the same. The building was constructed in memory of his parents Susheela and Narayana Reddy. He was lauded by Minister KT Rama Rao who took inspiration from his noble act.

Subhash Reddy continues his charitable acts in the villages of Janagam, Bibipet, and Jangampally and the surrounding villages where he grew up. He built two houses for poor families, donated LED bulbs to help save power in 25 villages, and built a library in Janagama. He donated Rs 40 lakshs from the construction of a Panchanyathi Building and adopted Seetharampally village and has started works for its all-round development.

Sakshi Media Group congratulates Subhash Reddy for his philanthropic services and bestowed the Excellence in Education Award, for his support to the underprivileged which has brought cheer and joy and them.