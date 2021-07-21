Sakshi Effect: KTR To Fund Education of MBBS Student From Tribal Hamlet in Kesamudram

HYDERABAD/MAHABUBABAD: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) responded favorably to a Sakshi Telugu article which was shared on Twitter by a user from Hyderabad named Lavan Patel, seeking his good offices to support a student from a tribal hamlet, who secured a seat in medicine.

The Sakshi article was published on the 19th of this month highlighting the plight of a poor tribal student named Banoth Vijay from a remote Thanda in Kesamudram mandal at Mahabubabad district. The medicine student could not pay the second-year fees as their family had run out of finances to support his education.

Belonging to a tribal hamlet in Kesamudram, Vijay qualified and secured an MMBS seat in the Mediciti Institute of Medical Science at Medchal. His mother Kanthi was a widow and worked as a daily wage labourer. Despite the financial hardships Vijay studied well and topped his college in Intermediate. He cleared NEET and secured the MBBS seat under the ST quota with a 1410 rank.

Vijay’s brother Vinod was taking care of the family after their father’s death ten years ago and had already sold their one-acre land to get his sister Indu married and pay for Vijay’s first year’s fees. The family was steeped in debt of more than Rs 10 lakhs and was not in a position to pay his second year's fees.

To this extent, Minister KTR‌ responded to the article and assured via Twitter‌ that he would take care.

The Minister directed the KTR’s office officials to coordinate. Vijay said that people from KTR’s office had called a person residing in Gopyatanda from where he lived and asked for his details and would provide the information again soon.

Vijay's family members thanked Minister KTR, who responded to their situation in reply to the Sakshi article, which brought their issue to light.

