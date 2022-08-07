Saifabad: Child Battles For Life After Being Beaten Up By Father For Troubling Him

A three-year-old girl was brutally beaten up allegedly by her father. The incident took place in Saifabad. According to the sources, the girl was reportedly troubling and disobeying him. The child was identified as Sakina Fatima who lives along with her parents Sana Fathima and Basith Khan at AC Guards under Saifabad Police Station Limits.

On Saturday evening, the little girl was in the washroom for a long time, Basith went to the washroom carrying a big spoon and started beating her badly. The mother of the child who noticed her husband beating the child tried to stop him but he pushed her away and hit the girl again. Somehow, the woman managed to stop it and took her child to the bedroom. She made Sakina Fatima sleep, and after some time, froth started coming out of the mouth of the girl. The child was immediately taken to the Osmania General Hospital on Saturday night. Doctors said that the girl suffered severe internal injuries to the head. Saifabad police reached the hospital and took the complaint from the mother of the child.

Basith was booked under Section 307 of IPC and 75 of JJ Act and police suspect that he is suffering from mental health issues. The investigation is underway.