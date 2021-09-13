Saidabad: More Coverage For Hero's Road Accident Than Sexual Assault, Murder Of A Minor Girl, Netizens Say

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a man on September 9. The minor was from Singareni Colony in Saidabad. P Raju, the neighbour of the girl raped and murdered her and he was arrested by the commissioner's task force team.

After committing the crime on September 9th, he went to his native village Addaguduru in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Ministers and political leaders expressed deep anguish over the Saidabad incident. KTR said that the perpetrator was arrested and requested the Home Minister and DGP to ensure that justice is delivered soon.

Many youths organised protests across various parts of the state in the wake of the incident.

Some of the people are questioning the media that it will cover the news of the accident of a celebrity but it will not react to the murder and rape of a minor.

The students of Kakatiya University hold a candlelight rally in Hanamkonda district demanding justice for the rape victim. They demanded that the state government should take all the measures to see that such cases will not repeat again. Tribal leaders held a rally in Vikarabad to protest against the rape and murder of the child.