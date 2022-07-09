Sai Defence Academy Owner Says 'He Was Falsely Being Framed In Secunderabad Arson'

Sai Defence Academy owner and key accused Avula Subba Rao who was arrested for instigating violence and planning and executing the attack on Secunderabad railway station was grilled by the Government Railway Police. He was in their custody for three days and the cops couldn't extract any information from him. The three-day custody ended on Thursday, it is said that Subba Rao claimed that his role in the Secunderabad Railway Station arson is zero and added that he was falsely being framed in the case.

When the officials questioned Subba Rao on his role in creating violence in the Secunderabad Railway Sation on June 17, Rao told police that he had discussed a couple of times with the Indian Army Job aspirants to hold peaceful protests, if need be.

To a question asked by the cops as that why did he come to Hyderabad from Narsaraopet in Andhra Pradesh, just a day before the violence was unleashed on Secunderabad station and put up at a lodge, he said that he came to the city to look after some work related to his training academy.

Three other prime suspects - Mallareddy, Shiva Kumar and BC Reddy too were taken into custody and questioned.

On June 14, after the centre announced the Agnipath Scheme and removed the Common Entrance Exam (CEE). The army aspirants who had cleared medical and physical tests were angry as they had spent two years preparing for CEE.

