Sabitha Vs Theegala War Becomes A Headache For TRS Cadre

Sabitha Indra Reddy and Theegala Krishna Reddy have a long history of political rivalry. They both vie for the leadership of Maheshwaram assembly constituency. In 2014, it was Teegala Krishna Redd who won defeating Sabitha Indra Reddy. In 2018, it was the turn of Sabitha Indra Reddy to take sweet revenge.

Interestingly, both changed their parties soon after winning the elections. Teegala won on TDP ticket and joined the TRS afterwards. In 2018, Sabitha won on Congress ticket and joined the TRS. The only difference is that while Teegala remained an MLA, Sabitha went on to become a minister. Another interesting factor is that both are in the same party.

This is now proving to be a problem for the TRS workers. They do not know who to approach these days. If they go to Theegala, their work will never be done. It is Sabitha who takes the final decision on any issue in Maheshwaram. If they go to Sabitha, Theegala gets upset. The party workers are now sandwiched between these two leaders and do not know who to complain.