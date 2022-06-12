Sabitha Indra Reddy Refutes Bandi Sanjay's Statements On Mana Ooru- Mana Badi Programme

HYDERABAD: Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indrareddy came down heavily on Telangana BJP unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, refuting Bandi Sanjay Kumar's statement that the center had allocated funds for Mana OOru- Mana Badi programme, Sabitha said that Bandi Sanjay has to prove where 2,700 crores have been allocated and where the funds are to be withdrawn if the centre has allocated, the minister asked.

" He is talking shamelessly without allocating a single penny for the programme and He has to be responsible while making such statements.", the minister said.

The Education Minister further said the KCR government has been working with an aim to provide free education from KG to PG in the state.

Speaking on fee regulation in private schools, the minister said the sub-committee has been reviewing it. Steps have been taken on fee regulations, the minister informed.

