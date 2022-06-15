Sabitha Indra Reddy Holds Emergency Meeting on IIIT Basara Crisis

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday conducted an emergency meeting on students' protest at RGUKT (IIIT) Basara. Students are protesting the poor quality of the food and requesting that other basic amenities be improved, as well as the appointment of a permanent vice-chancellor.

Urging the students not to get worried, the minister said the Covid-19 pandemic has created a lot of challenges in the education system like any other sector.

Speaking on the demands put forth by the students, the minister said: "All the demands will be addressed shortly." In the meeting, the minister also urged the political leaders not to politicise the students' future and keep education out of politics.

"The students can reach out to the local MLAs, the district collector, and the Education Ministry itself if they face any problems in the institution," the minister said while asking the students to attend classes and focus on their studies.

The minister termed the demands put forth by the students as silly and questioned their demand for a regular Vice-chancellor. " What difference does it make to them?", the minister added.

Earlier, KTR too tweeted assuring the students that their issues would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister and the Education Minister. “Kindly be assured that we are committed to resolving any challenges with respect to improving quality of education, ” he tweeted in response to some students tagging him on the protests.

