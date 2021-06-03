SIRCILLA: In a rather bizarre incident akin to what you see in the 'saas-bahu sagas' on television, a COVID positive woman forcefully hugged her daughter-in-law and infected her with the virus.

The incident took place at Somaripeta village in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana and had come to light recently. As per reports, the woman was staying with her daughter-in-law and grandchildren as her son was working as a tractor driver in Odisha state for the past three years.

After she tested positive, the woman was kept in isolation and was being served food separately. Upset that her family members including the grandchildren kept a distance from her she called her daughter-in-law. The jealous woman then forcefully embraced her while stating that “Do all of you want to live happily if I die?,” saying this, she started hugging her. By the time the hapless woman escaped from her clutches, it was too late.

The daughter-in-law tested positive for Covid, and she had to go to her sister's house in Thimmapur village in Rajanna Sircilla district. The young woman is now undergoing treatment and is in isolation. While speaking to an English Daily the woman said that her mother-in-law was jealous that she had to be in isolation and unable to bear the fact she sought to infect her as well.

