Rythu Bandhu For Rabi Season: 16 Lakh Pattadar Farmers Get Funds on Day 1

A total of Rs 7,515 crore would be given to the 61.49 lakh farmers. The input investment support under the Rythu Bandhu scheme for the current Yasangi (Rabi) season was Rs 5,000 per acre.

An official release stated that the money will be directly credited into the accounts of farmers directly for each acre. On Monday, a total of about 16.04 lakh pattadar farmers with land holding upto one acre of land were given Rs.5000 per acre. The amount was transferred directly into the farmer's accounts by the Treasury department in 32 districts.

According to the information provided by the Agriculture Department on the disbursement status of Rythu Bandhu on the first day of the current Yasangi season on Monday, a total of 16,03,938 farmers were given an amount of Rs 494,10,86,470 to their land area of 9,88,208 acres.

A couple of days ago, the CM's office said that, "Rao also instructed the officials from the Finance Department to release the required ₹7,300 crore. He said the assistance should begin with farmers who have less holding of lands and to the farmers having a large extent of holding and all farmers should get the assistance in ten days."