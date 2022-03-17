Russia-Ukraine War: Sharp Increase In Chicken Prices In Telangana

Are you a chicken lover? Then you have to think twice before choosing a dish made of chicken. There is a sharp increase in Chicken prices.

The prices of feed such as soybean and corn have increased quite a bit in the last few days. Ranjit Reddy, the president of Telangana Poultry Breeders Association said that varying temperature has increased the mortality rate among birds as a result there is a decrease in the supply. According to the reports, the cost of soybean increased from 40 to 70 per kg and the cost of corn increased from 18 to 27 per kg. The cost of chicken increased from Rs. 180 per kg last month to Rs. 280 per kg.

Ukraine is one of the largest producers of soybean and corn. Due to the ongoing crisis, the exports from that country have been affected and as a result, there is an increase in the chicken price.

