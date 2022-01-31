RuPay Prime Volleyball League Official Match Ball Presented to KTR

Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, Rupay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, Tuhin Mishra, Co-Founder & MD, Baseline Ventures, Yashwanth Biyyala, Co-Owner, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Abhishek Reddy, Principal Owner, Hyderabad Black Hawks and Shyam Gopu, Co-Owner Hyderabad Black Hawks presented the RuPay Prime Volleyball League match ball to Hon'ble Minister Mr. K. T. Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce and Information Technology of Telangana on Monday, 31 January 2022 to thank the honourable minister and the people of Hyderabad for their support as the volleyball players from all over the country prepare to showcase their skills at the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 from 05 February 2022 in Hyderabad.

Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, RuPay Prime Volleyball League said, “It was a great honour for us to present the official match ball to Hon'ble Minister Mr. KT Rama Rao. The presentation of the match ball also signifies the start of the volleyball frenzy as our nation gears up for the first season of the tournament."

Speaking on the occasion Hon'ble Minister Mr. KT Rama Rao said “ Happy to launch the official match ball of Prime Volleyball league, I would thank the organisers for choosing Hyderabad as a venue for the league and we will ensure all the support for the tournament."

